BRIEF-Intiger Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Mailup SpA :
* Enters strategic partnership with interarrows to cooperate in Japanese market Source text: bit.ly/1Gm0FgS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On 28 April, co through thriving season, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into agreement with crown international