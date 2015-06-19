June 19 Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological & Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic The

* Approves share capital increase by issuing 12,286,065 shares of 0.44 euros per share each

* Says capital increase to occur from capitalising undistributed dividends and reserves Source text: bit.ly/1MS3P0M

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)