BRIEF-Western Union says activated its 40th wu.com transactional website
* Further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website
June 22 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces that on June 19 it filed a request to modify its safeguard plan with Paris Commercial Court
* Request follows company's reorganization that took place in 2014
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy