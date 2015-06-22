BRIEF-Josef Manner & Comp says does not intend to delist
* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
June 22 Netbooster SA :
* Announces new partnership with Euromaster (known as ATS Euromaster in UK), part of Michelin group
* NetBooster to develop Euromaster's European digital performance strategy across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 The Stuttgart prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it has launched a market manipulation probe after receiving a complaint from German markets regulator BaFin which accuses board members of Porsche Automobil Holding SE of potential market manipulation.