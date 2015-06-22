BRIEF-Synektik Q1 net result turns to profit of 256,210 ZLOTYS
* Q1 REVENUE 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 22 Aerocrine Ab
* Aerocrine repays loan due to change in control
* Aerocrine intends to make the full payment of approximately $45m to the lenders within the next several days from cash reserves
* On June 15, 2015 Circassia Pharmaceuticals announced that 92.6% of the outstanding shares of Aerocrine had been tendered in Circassia's public offer to the shareholders of Aerocrine and that the offer was declared unconditional Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Says one study misses, one hits statistical significance testing mepolizumab in patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)