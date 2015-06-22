June 22 Biofrontera AG :

* Completes final steps ahead of FDA new drug application in the USA

* Drug Master File for active substance 5-ALA acknowledged by FDA

* Biofrontera Pharma GmbH registered as medical device manufacturer

* Successful migration to a pharmacovigilance database which complies with FDA requirements