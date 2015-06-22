BRIEF-Synektik Q1 net result turns to profit of 256,210 ZLOTYS
* Q1 REVENUE 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 22 Biofrontera AG :
* Completes final steps ahead of FDA new drug application in the USA
* Drug Master File for active substance 5-ALA acknowledged by FDA
* Biofrontera Pharma GmbH registered as medical device manufacturer
* Successful migration to a pharmacovigilance database which complies with FDA requirements
* Says one study misses, one hits statistical significance testing mepolizumab in patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease