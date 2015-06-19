June 19 First Capital SpA :

* Signs agreement to take part in Bomi Italia SpA (Bomi) IPO with investment of more than 2.5 million euros ($2.83 million)

* Investment in Bomi IPO to be in the form of: capital increase, subscription to the bond "Bomi Convertibile 6% 2015-2020", exercise of Warrant "Warrant Azioni Ordinarie Bomi Italia S.p.A. 2014-2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)