June 19 Euronext:

* AMF announced that the buy-back offer on Orolia SA shares will be opened from June 23 until July 15, inclusive

* Maximum number securities to be tendered to the offer: 500,000 Orolia shares, i.e. 11.82 pct of the share capital

* Price of the offer is 15.00 euros ($17.00) per share