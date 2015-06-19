BRIEF-Intiger Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Euronext:
* AMF announced that the buy-back offer on Orolia SA shares will be opened from June 23 until July 15, inclusive
* Maximum number securities to be tendered to the offer: 500,000 Orolia shares, i.e. 11.82 pct of the share capital
* Price of the offer is 15.00 euros ($17.00) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 28 April, co through thriving season, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into agreement with crown international