BRIEF-Synektik Q1 net result turns to profit of 256,210 ZLOTYS
* Q1 REVENUE 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 22 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Announces that its share capital has been increased by nominal 46,521 Danish crowns ($7,110) divided into 46,521 new shares with a nominal value of 1 crown each
* Exercise price is 94.60 crowns per share for 33,506 of new shares of nominal 1 crown and 77.00 crowns per share for 13,015 of new shares of nominal 1 crown
* Says it has no impact on company's financial outlook for 2015
* Says one study misses, one hits statistical significance testing mepolizumab in patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease