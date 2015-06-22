June 22 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Announces that its share capital has been increased by nominal 46,521 Danish crowns ($7,110) divided into 46,521 new shares with a nominal value of 1 crown each

* Exercise price is 94.60 crowns per share for 33,506 of new shares of nominal 1 crown and 77.00 crowns per share for 13,015 of new shares of nominal 1 crown

* Says it has no impact on company's financial outlook for 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5457 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)