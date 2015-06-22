BRIEF-KBR and IBM partner for digital solutions for hydrocarbons industry
Says co, IBM to collaborate on development of digital products and services for oil and gas and petrochemical customers
June 22 Datagroup AG :
Again wins IT order from Evangelical Church in Wuerttemberg

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 4% over prior year and net income of US$86,966 (CDN$115,656)