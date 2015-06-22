BRIEF-Western Union says activated its 40th wu.com transactional website
* Further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website
June 22 PNE Wind AG :
* Convening and supplementary motions for a new general meeting of shareholders
* Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Zours informed PNE Wind on Friday evening to convene a general meeting of shareholders with supplementary motions
* They have requested company to immediately convene a new general meeting over a two day period
* Convening and supplementary motions includes, inter alia, proposal to remove entire existing supervisory board
* Applicants also propose that PKF Deutschland GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, be appointed as independent auditor for FY 2015 and for audit review
* Finally, applicants requests that two special audits be placed on agenda
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy