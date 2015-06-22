BRIEF-Western Union says activated its 40th wu.com transactional website
* Further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Mediclinic will acquire Remgro's shareholding in spire for amount totaling about R8.6 billion
* To fund deal via fully underwritten, renounceable rights issue to qualifying mediclinic shareholders of 111.1 million shares at R90per share to raise R10 billion
* Balance of approximately R1.4 billion will be retained by Mediclinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)