BRIEF-Perfect Optronics says qtrly net loss HK$3.5 million
* Board does not declare an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017
June 22 Euroconsultants SA :
* Approves share capital increase by 0.40 million euros($454,040.00) in cash, issuing 0.66 million shares of 0.60 euros each Source text: bit.ly/1LvCvVN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 LVMH is launching a multi-brand e-commerce website inspired by its exclusive Parisian department store Le Bon Marche, as the world's biggest luxury goods group steps up the digital side of its business.