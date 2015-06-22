June 22 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* Andrew Rogers has resigned as a director, and has been dismissed with immediate effect.

* Various charges of misconduct were brought against Rogers by company

* Board has agreed to follow recommendation of dismissal made by chairman

* Rogers had breached his fiduciary duty of good faith to company, failed to disclose related party interests in contracts and was involved in procurement irregularities.

* Ridwaan Asmal will continue to fulfil role of acting ceo, until gerald nelson assumes role of acting ceo as a temporary measure on 12 august 2015