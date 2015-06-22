BRIEF-ONEMAIN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MLN AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES
* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES
June 22 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :
* Andrew Rogers has resigned as a director, and has been dismissed with immediate effect.
* Various charges of misconduct were brought against Rogers by company
* Board has agreed to follow recommendation of dismissal made by chairman
* Rogers had breached his fiduciary duty of good faith to company, failed to disclose related party interests in contracts and was involved in procurement irregularities.
* Ridwaan Asmal will continue to fulfil role of acting ceo, until gerald nelson assumes role of acting ceo as a temporary measure on 12 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES
* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE