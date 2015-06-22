BRIEF-China Health Group enters subscription agreement
* Company entered into subscription agreements with two subscribers
June 22 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Reports first results of its phase IIa trial for PREOB in severe osteoporosis
* Primary endpoints of study are safety and biodistribution of PREOB cells administered intravenously
* Follow-up of this first group of patients showed a progressive accumulation of PREOB cells into axial skeleton (i.e., Vertebrae and Pelvis) after injection
* No serious adverse events related to treatment were reported
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company entered into subscription agreements with two subscribers
* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV and its affiliates - SEC filing