June 22 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports first results of its phase IIa trial for PREOB in severe osteoporosis

* Primary endpoints of study are safety and biodistribution of PREOB cells administered intravenously

* Follow-up of this first group of patients showed a progressive accumulation of PREOB cells into axial skeleton (i.e., Vertebrae and Pelvis) after injection

* No serious adverse events related to treatment were reported

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)