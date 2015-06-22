BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 4% over prior year and net income of US$86,966 (CDN$115,656)
June 22 Ymagis SA :
* Announces signature of new VPF agreements under the third-party collector financing model with six major Turkish cinema exhibitor chains
* Deals represent 409 screens in 50 cinema sites operated by Turkey's Avsar Sinema, Cinemarine, Cinens Sinemalari, Prestige Cinema, Aksin Sinemari and Torunlar/Cinetech
* VPF agreements in Turkey will be effective through December 31, 2018
MILAN, May 10 Italy's Prysmian, the world's biggest cable maker, said it expected adjusted core profit to come in at between 710 million and 750 million euros ($815 million) this year, after reporting a small increase in its first quarter adjusted result.