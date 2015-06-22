BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 4% over prior year and net income of US$86,966 (CDN$115,656)
June 22 Janosch Film & Medien AG :
* FY 2014 net profit 235,000 euros ($266,513.50) versus 316,000 euros year ago
* FY total output 636,000 euros (last year: 745,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 10 Italy's Prysmian, the world's biggest cable maker, said it expected adjusted core profit to come in at between 710 million and 750 million euros ($815 million) this year, after reporting a small increase in its first quarter adjusted result.