June 22 Colruyt :
* Signs settlement with the Investigation Service of the
Belgian Competition Authority
* Group thus accepts that infringements of the Belgian
competition rules were committed in the period 2002-2007
* Assures that it did not set up a price-fixing scheme with
other distributors and suppliers
* The settlement gives rise to the payment of a 31.6 million
euro fine, to be charged against the net result of the financial
year 2014/15
* As a result, Colruyt Group is no longer able to maintain
its outlook that the 2014/15 result will match or slightly
exceed prior year's result
