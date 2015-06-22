June 22 Firstrand Ltd
* Firstrand's Wesbank joins forces with Hollard to provide
insurance related products to motor market
* Asset finance business Wesbank has formalised its long-
standing relationship with Hollard Insurance Company through
formation of a new holding company
* Also include acquisition of two other entities, namely
Motorite And Smart. Wesbank will be majority shareholder
* Holding company intends to make additional bolt-on
acquisitions, should further opportunities present themselves in
future
