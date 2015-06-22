BRIEF-IP Group portfolio fair value at 652.1 mln stg at April 30
* As at April 30, fair value of group's portfolio was 652.1 million stg versus 614.0 million stg at Dec. 31, 2016
June 22 Neuron Bio SA :
* Expects to float its unit, Neol Biosolutions SA, on the Spanish alternative market (Mercado Alternativo Bursatil, MAB) at the end of Q3 2015 or at the beginning of Q4 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1QLNgKl
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 9.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO