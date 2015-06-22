June 22 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Results of tender offer for 130,000,000 euros floating rate notes due 2017

* Acceptance of 77.40 million euros ($88 million)in aggregate nominal amount of notes tendered pursuant to offer

* As a result of these acceptances, after settlement of offer company will hold approximately 123.55 million euros of 130 million euros in aggregate nominal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)