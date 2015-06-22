BRIEF-Perfect Optronics says qtrly net loss HK$3.5 million
* Board does not declare an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017
June 22 Macrologic SA :
* Gets a 5 million zloty ($1.36 million) loan from Bank Pekao SA till April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6668 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 LVMH is launching a multi-brand e-commerce website inspired by its exclusive Parisian department store Le Bon Marche, as the world's biggest luxury goods group steps up the digital side of its business.