UPDATE 2-VW investors demand faster progress in dieselgate reforms
* CEO says VW will fully support U.S. dieselgate monitor (Adds more investor comments, shares, detail and background)
June 22 transtec AG :
* Capital increase completed successfully, all 1,882,514 shares were placed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says VW will fully support U.S. dieselgate monitor (Adds more investor comments, shares, detail and background)
* Q1 REVENUE 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO