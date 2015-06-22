June 22 Hyprop Investments Ltd :

* Entered into share repurchase programme for purpose of hedging shares allocated in terms of Hyprop conditional unit plan.

* Repurchase programme will extend from date of this announcement to date of company's annual general meeting for year ending 30 June 2015

* 112 000 hyprop shares will be repurchased at a price not greater than 10 pct above volume weighted average trading price of Hyprop shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)