June 22 Juventus FC SpA :

* Signs agreement with Atletico Madrid for acquisition of player Mario Mandzukic

* Deal value is 19 million euros ($21.57 million) to be paid in three instalments

* Deal value envisages an additional amount of up to 2 million euros if certain conditions are be met Source text: bit.ly/1JelVMH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)