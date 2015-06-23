BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
June 23 Kappahl
* Q3 operating profit 42 million SEK versus Reuters poll forecast 72 million
* Q3 sales 1,132 million sek versus Reuters poll forecast 1,148 million
* Q3 gross margin 61.7 percent versus Reuters poll forecast 62.2 percent
* Net sales in comparable stores decreased by 5.9 percent during the quarter and 2.9 percent in September-May. Says the decrease in the quarter is mainly due to poor sales in May, following cold weather and negative calendar effects. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)