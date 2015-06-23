June 23 Starhedge SA :
* Acquires 50 percent stake in KIS INVEST OOD for 7.7
million zlotys ($2.1 million)
* The decision to invest in KIS INVEST OOD follows the sale
of 50 pct of KIS INVEST 1 ODD previously held by the company
* KIS INVEST owns majority stakes (70 pct to 100 pct) in
five special purpose companies engaged in building construction
in Sofia, Bulgaria
* The special purpose companies are KIS INVEST 1 OOD, KIS
INVEST 2 OOD, KIS INVEST 3 OOD, KIS INVEST 4 OOD, KIS INVEST 5
OOD
* Estimates that proceeds from the sale of properties to be
constructed by KIS INVEST units will generate net income between
4.5 million euros ($5.06 million) and 4.7 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6967 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)