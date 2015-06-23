BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24
June 23 Grieg Seafood Asa :
* Says has encountered high mortality at the West Coast of Vancouver Island due to low dissolved oxygen levels
* The mortality so far is estimated to be 1,000 tonnes
* Says primarily two locations are affected by the incident: Muchalat North lost 146,000 fish with an average weight of 3.73 kg and Williamson lost 532,000 fish with an average weight of 0.86 kg
* The situation is stabilized and the rate of mortality back at a normal level
* After the incident biomass at the two locations is: Muchalat North 1,051 tons and Williamson 152 tons.
* Grieg Seafood has earlier said they expect to harvest 72,000 tonnes this year
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman