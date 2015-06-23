BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).
June 23 ZetaDisplay AB
* ZetaDisplay Finland has signed expanded framework agreement with a Finnish financial group, which offers banking, investment and insurance services
* ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing is already installed in 50 of the group's banking offices, an order valued at an amount equivalent to 4 million Swedish crowns ($489,488.24) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1718 Swedish crowns)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy