* ZetaDisplay Finland has signed expanded framework agreement with a Finnish financial group, which offers banking, investment and insurance services

* ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing is already installed in 50 of the group's banking offices, an order valued at an amount equivalent to 4 million Swedish crowns ($489,488.24) Source text for Eikon:

