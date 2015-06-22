BRIEF-China Health Group enters subscription agreement
* Company entered into subscription agreements with two subscribers
June 22 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Announces two positive DSMB reviews
* Announces positive safety reviews after completion of first cohort in company`s US phase I study with ERY-ASP in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (all), and following treatment of first three patients with ERY-ASP in combination with Folfox in its phase II study in pancreatic cancer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company entered into subscription agreements with two subscribers
* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV and its affiliates - SEC filing