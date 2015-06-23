BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).
June 23 Ekinops SA :
* Enables Orange SA to set record in optical transmission
* For the first time tens of terabits per second (TBPS) have been transported over 762 kilometers on Orange network was made possible by Ekinops ultra-high capacity optical transmission technology

* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy