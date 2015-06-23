BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
June 23 Spirit Pub Company Plc :
* Announces trading of Spirit shares on London Stock Exchange's main market have been temporarily suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)