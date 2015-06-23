BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).
June 23 Ingenico Group SA :
* Announces issuance of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares (OCEANEs)
* Bonds are due 2022 and issued with nominal amount of about 500 million euros ($563.5 million)
* Bonds will entitle their holders to receive new and/or existing Ingenico Group shares at a ratio of one share per one bond
* Bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 0 percent to 0.5 percent payable annually
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy