BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 (Reuters) -
* Sensys Traffic says purchase price 278 mln SEK
* Sensys Traffic says aqcuires Gatso Beheer
* Additional purchase price of up to 4 mln euros could be payed Further company coverage:
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy