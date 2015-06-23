BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
June 23 Crawshaw Group Plc :
* In 8 weeks since 23rd April, LFL sales for extended group are up 2.3 pct, building further on increase of 6.4 pct achieved over same period last year
* Growth plan is progressing very well and is on track
* Further 4 stores are planned to open before Christmas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman