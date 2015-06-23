BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* Receives order of about 4.0 million Swedish crowns from Combimill Sakala OÜ, Estonia
* Installation and settlement of the project will take place during Q1 in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy