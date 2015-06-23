BRIEF-Seker Finansal Kiralama CEO Orhan Karakas resigns
* Appoints Canan Aydinol as acting CEO Source text for Eikon:
June 23 Saga Plc
* Performance is in line with our expectations and we remain on track to deliver on our growth target for year - CEO
* Have started year well, with strong trading across all business divisions - CEO
* Evaluating options to acquire new shipping capacity to enhance our successful cruise business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Canan Aydinol as acting CEO Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, May 2 Troubled Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are close to finalising the long-mooted sale of 8-9 billion euros in problem loans, the chief executive of bad loan manager Cerved said on Tuesday.