BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 FormPipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives a supplementary order on the ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality
* The total order value amounts to 5.7 million Swedish crowns ($695,452.72) over a four-year period
* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns are recorded in Q2 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1961 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy