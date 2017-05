June 23 Dogi International Fabrics SA :

* Says to increase share capital by 5 million euros ($5.6 million) via issuance of 4.9 million shares at issue price of 1.01 euro per share

* Share premium 0.946 euro per share, allows incomplete subscription

* Says shareholders may exercise preferential subscription rights in the proportion of 3 new shares for every 41 shares held

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 2.1 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA at 4.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales at 41.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 sales at 46.1 million euros

