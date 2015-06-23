GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
June 23 FSMA
* Trading suspension on Delhaize shares, warrants and derivatives as of June 23 at 4:12 pm CET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Shares of Argentina's top lemon exporter San Miguel opened 6.44 percent higher on Tuesday, the day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said a ruling to allow lemon imports would take effect this month.