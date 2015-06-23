BRIEF-LPP April revenue 524 mln zlotys, up 11% YR/YR
* April revenue about 524 million zlotys ($135.72 million), up about 11 percent yoy
June 23 Societe Des Produits Marnier Lapostolle SA :
* To pay remaining 50 euros per share of FY dividend on July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.