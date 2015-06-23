BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
June 23 Stylepit A/S :
* If autorization to issue new shares is granted by EGM, plans to raise 35 - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.28 million- $7.54 million) via share capital increase
* Says new shares expected to be offered at a price of 0.10 crown per share
* Sees potential offer to take place in first weeks of August 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6336 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)