June 23 Stylepit A/S :

* If autorization to issue new shares is granted by EGM, plans to raise 35 - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.28 million- $7.54 million) via share capital increase

* Says new shares expected to be offered at a price of 0.10 crown per share

* Sees potential offer to take place in first weeks of August 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6336 Danish crowns)