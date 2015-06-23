BRIEF-GE Dimitriou FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 6.2 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 34.5 million euros ($37.57 million)versus 29.5 million euros year ago
June 23 Boomerang SA :
* Signs a letter of intent to merge with Veniti SA
* Veniti SA specializes in incentive travel and sale of cruises
* Following the merger, the company will operate under Boomerang name
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 2016 turnover at 34.5 million euros ($37.57 million)versus 29.5 million euros year ago
* CEO Juan Luciano says expects U.S. ethanol exports to remain strong in Q2, led by good Brazilian demand