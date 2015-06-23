BRIEF-GE Dimitriou FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 6.2 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 34.5 million euros ($37.57 million)versus 29.5 million euros year ago
June 23 Andritz AG
* Schuler AG, a member of international technology group Andritz, has signed a contract for acquisition of a 51% stake in Chinese press and machine tool manufacturer Yangzhou Metal Forming Machine Tool co., Ltd. (Yadon)
* It was agreed not to disclose purchase price, acquisition is subject to approval by anti-trust authorities
* Yadon is one of leading manufacturers of mechanical presses in china and has annual sales of approximately 120 million euros Further company coverage:
* CEO Juan Luciano says expects U.S. ethanol exports to remain strong in Q2, led by good Brazilian demand