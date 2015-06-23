BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 MBF Group SA :
* Raises its stake in MBF Inwestycje Kapitalowe Sp. z o.o. to 100 percent from 83.33 percent via purchase of 200 shares of MBF Inwestycje Kapitalowe for 20,000 zlotys ($5,385) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7140 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy