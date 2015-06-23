June 23 MBF Group SA :

* Raises its stake in MBF Inwestycje Kapitalowe Sp. z o.o. to 100 percent from 83.33 percent via purchase of 200 shares of MBF Inwestycje Kapitalowe for 20,000 zlotys ($5,385) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7140 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)