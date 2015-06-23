June 23 Loulis Mills SA

* Says share capital increase, decided earlier in December 2014, will consist of 3.79 million euros ($4.25 million) in reserves from Law 2238/1994 and 1.35 million euros in reserve from issuance of shares above par value Source text: bit.ly/1QNzyXn

