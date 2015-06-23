BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
June 23 Ingenico :
* Announces success of its offering of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares (OCEANES)
* Nominal amount of approximately 500 million euros, representing a potential dilution of 4.8 pct of company's share capital
* Bonds will not bear any interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
* Entered into collaboration agreement with Trive Property to market and perform certain complementary business activities