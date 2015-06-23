June 23 Teliasonera AB

* Teliasonera ab says european commission has today taken next step in investigation into proposed merger of teliasonera and telenor's operations in denmark by addressing a "statement of objections" to the two companies

* Contrary to the concerns raised in the statement of objections we firmly believe the merger will ultimately be beneficial for competition and Danish consumers.

* Says will continue in a constructive dialogue with the Commission to make sure all concerns are properly addressed

* Says contrary to concerns raised in statement we firmly believe proposed telenor/teliasonera merger will be beneficial for competition, consumers

* Says remain confident that the merger will be approved during the second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)