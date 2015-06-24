June 24 Txcell SA :
* Txcell announces a temporary partial hold of activities at
its pilot manufacturing unit
* Temporarily puts its pilot manufacturing facility
activities at Besançon, France on partial hold
* Decision was made in agreement with French regulator,
Agence Nationale de Securite du Medicament (ANSM)
* Decision was made so that Txcell could take action to
ensure future compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP)
for Besançon facility
* Actions taken by Txcell aim at eliminating risk of
microbial contamination of released drug products
* At current time, no contamination has been found in any
product manufactured and released from Txcell Besançon site
* Treatment of patients in CATS29 study for whom at least
one injection had been given, will continue
