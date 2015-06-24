RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
June 24 Alstria Office Reit AG :
* Disposal of two assets in Munich
* Assets located in Landshuter Allee 174 and Arnulfstrasse 150 comprise a total lettable area of 13,100 sqm and were sold for a total consideration of 30.5 million euros ($34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.